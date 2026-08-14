OTT Releases This Week: From Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata To Reacher Season 4, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | August 14, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set against the backdrop of the devastating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film is streaming on ZEE5.
The political drama movie Aakhri Sawal centres on a passionate young academic named Vicky Hegde, who engages in a public conflict with his renowned college teacher, Professor Gopal Nadkarni. It is streaming on Lionsgate Play.
Reacher is an action crime series which is based on Lee Child's best-selling novel, Jack Reacher. Season 4 of the series is premiering on Amazon Prime Video.
Cocktail 2 is a love story centred on a couple, Kunal and Diya, who travel to Sicily to escape family pressure to get married. It is streaming on Netflix.
Kattalan is an action thriller film that revolves around a community plagued by ongoing elephant assaults. It is streaming on ManoramMAX.
Gold is a survival thriller film that centres around two men travelling through a harsh desert who find a huge piece of gold. What happens when they suffer from extreme heat, wild dogs, and loneliness? It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
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