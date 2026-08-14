OTT Releases This Week: From Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata To Reacher Season 4, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | August 14, 2026

The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set against the backdrop of the devastating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film is streaming on ZEE5.

The political drama movie Aakhri Sawal centres on a passionate young academic named Vicky Hegde, who engages in a public conflict with his renowned college teacher, Professor Gopal Nadkarni. It is streaming on Lionsgate Play.

Reacher is an action crime series which is based on Lee Child's best-selling novel, Jack Reacher. Season 4 of the series is premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

Cocktail 2 is a love story centred on a couple, Kunal and Diya, who travel to Sicily to escape family pressure to get married. It is streaming on Netflix.

Kattalan is an action thriller film that revolves around a community plagued by ongoing elephant assaults. It is streaming on ManoramMAX.

Gold is a survival thriller film that centres around two men travelling through a harsh desert who find a huge piece of gold. What happens when they suffer from extreme heat, wild dogs, and loneliness? It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Thanks For Reading!

Aakhri Sawal OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sanjay Dutt's Political Drama Film?
Find out More