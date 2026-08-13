Aakhri Sawal OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sanjay Dutt's Political Drama Film?

Aakhri Sawal OTT Release Date |

Sanjay Dutt has been associated with several films across genres, and his upcoming political drama Aakhri Sawal has generated interest among movie lovers. The film is expected to explore political and social themes while bringing together drama, conflict and powerful performances. Aakhri Sawal is directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and written by Utkarsh Naithan. The film was released theatrically on 15 May 2026.

Aakhri Sawal OTT release date

Aakhri Sawal is set to be released on Lionsgate Play, starting from August 14, 2026, one day before the 80th Independence Day. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film and wrote, "Some questions' answers are not easy to hear...and this film asks just such questions."

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What is Aakhri Sawal about?

The political drama movie Aakhri Sawal centres on a passionate young academic named Vicky Hegde, who engages in a public conflict with his renowned college teacher, Professor Gopal Nadkarni. Their fiery discussion regarding history and ideologies evolves into a widespread media controversy, highlighting the century-old heritage of the RSS while revealing a mysterious missing researcher.

Cast and characters

The film features Sanjay Dutt as Prof. Gopal Nadkarni, Namashi Chakraborty as Vicky Hegde, Amit Sadh as Aditya Rao, Sameera Reddy as Prof. Pallavi Menon, Nitu Chandra as Kavya Rawat, Tridha Choudhury as Saara, Mrinal Kulkarni as Prabha Nadkarni, Archana Iyer as Vicky's Mother, Nikhil Nanda as M.S. Golwalkar, and Bipin Nadkarni as Bipin Chaudhary, among others.

Aakhri Sawal FAQs:

When and where to watch Aakhri Sawal?

The film is set to be released on Lionsgate Play, starting from August 14, 2026.

Who plays the lead role in Aakhri Sawal?

Sanjay Dutt plays the lead role in the film.

Who has directed the film?

Abhijeet Mohan Warang has directed the film.