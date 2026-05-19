Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 4: Sanjay Dutt's Film Sees Massive 73% Drop, Earns ₹21 Lakh

Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Despite featuring Sanjay Dutt in the lead, Aakhri Sawal is struggling to maintain momentum at the box office, as the political psychological drama starring Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Neetu Chandra, Tridha Choudhury and Mrinal Kulkarni witnessed a massive drop in collections on its first Monday after a modest opening weekend. The film had opened poorly at the box office with just Rs 40 lakh and was also delayed by a week from its original May 8, 2026 release date due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification.

Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, on Day 4, Aakhri Sawal collected just 21 lakh net in India across 1,216 shows. The latest figures mark a sharp 73.8% decline compared to Sunday’s Rs 80 lakh net collection, making it one of the film’s steepest single-day drops so far.

The significant dip suggests that the crime drama is finding it difficult to sustain strong occupancy after its initial release buzz faded.

With Monday’s earnings, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 2.16 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 2.58 crore. Although the movie managed to attract some audience attention over the weekend, the weekday trend now raises concerns regarding its long-term theatrical performance.

So far, Aakhri Sawal has earned approximately Rs 40 lakh from international markets. Combining domestic and overseas numbers, the film’s total worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 2.98 crore.

Free Press Journal's Aakhri Sawal Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2.5 stars, and the review read as follows: "Sanjay, who recently delivered double whammy with Dhurandhar 2 and Raja Shivaji, tries his best to underplay the persona that he is best known for, while providing the authoritative gravitas to a script that balances academic inquiry with drama in order to do justice to the film's intense ideological conflict. Amid all this, one definitely will miss his trademark acting prowl for sure. Adding to the lack of buzz and publicity, even the fans of Sanjay Dutt will be sorely disappointed as they will miss his trademark ‘Baba-isms’. As for our opinion about the film, watch it only if you want to. The rest is understood."