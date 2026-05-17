Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal To Be Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan Today Amid UAE Ban Row & PIL

Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aakhri Sawal continues to remain in the spotlight after its theatrical release, and the film is now set to achieve another major milestone with a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday (May 17).

The screening comes at a time when the film has already been making headlines due to controversy surrounding its release, including reports of a UAE ban and a PIL linked to the politically sensitive subject explored in the movie.

Ever since its trailer was unveiled, Aakhri Sawal generated discussions for its bold narrative and historical references connected to the RSS. The movie hit theatres worldwide on May 15 and has continued to attract attention from both audiences and critics.

Now, the makers are preparing for a prestigious screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to reports, preparations for the event have been underway for the past few days. However, the official guest list has not been revealed yet.

The development is particularly notable because the film recently faced trouble in the UAE. Reports suggested that the UAE censor board had proposed multiple edits and cuts before approving the film for theatrical release. However, the makers reportedly declined the suggested changes, leading to the film not releasing there.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, Aakhri Sawal features an ensemble cast including Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, Neetu Chandra and Namashi Chakraborty alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Box office collection

Aakhri Sawal witnessed a slight jump in collections on its second day (Saturday, May 16) at the box office, but the film’s overall performance continues to remain underwhelming.

After opening to mixed reviews on Friday, the film earned Rs 73 lakh net in India on Saturday across 1,894 shows. The second-day collection marked an 82.5 per cent rise compared to its opening-day business of Rs 40 lakh crore net, according to Sacnilk.

About the film

Aakhri Sawal revolves around Vicky, a brilliant but unpredictable scholar who sparks controversy after publicly accusing his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, of institutional bias. The conflict begins after Vicky’s controversial thesis on the RSS gets rejected.

What starts as an academic disagreement soon transforms into a nationally televised debate after a sensationalist news anchor and a politically ambitious activist turn the matter into a public spectacle.

As the narrative unfolds, the confrontation between Vicky and Nadkarni evolves into a tense psychological battle. The film explores sensitive historical and political topics, including the Gandhi assassination and the Emergency, as Vicky aggressively questions his mentor’s views and beliefs.