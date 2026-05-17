Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 2: Sanjay Dutt's Film's Performance Remains Weak Despite Growth, Earns ₹73 Lakh

Sanjay Dutt’s latest release Aakhri Sawal witnessed a slight jump in collections on its second day (Saturday, May 16) at the box office, but the film’s overall performance continues to remain underwhelming.

After opening to mixed reviews on Friday, the film earned Rs 73 lakh net in India on Saturday across 1,894 shows. The second-day collection marked an 82.5 per cent rise compared to its opening-day business of Rs 40 lakh crore net, according to Sacnilk.

Despite the improvement, the film’s total India net collection currently stands at Rs 1.13 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 1.35 crore in two days. Overseas, Aakhri Sawal has collected Rs 15 lakh gross, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 1.50 crore.

Trade analysts believe the numbers are disappointing, especially considering reports that the movie was mounted on a budget of around Rs 30-40 crore. With such low collections so far, the film will need a strong jump on Sunday to improve its box office prospects.

The film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on May 8, 2026. However, reports suggested that certification-related issues with the Central Board of Film Certification delayed the release by a week. The makers eventually released the movie on Friday.

Directed as an intense political and psychological drama, Aakhri Sawal revolves around Vicky, a brilliant but unpredictable scholar who sparks controversy after publicly accusing his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, of institutional bias. The conflict begins after Vicky’s controversial thesis on the RSS gets rejected.

What starts as an academic disagreement soon transforms into a nationally televised debate after a sensationalist news anchor and a politically ambitious activist turn the matter into a public spectacle.

As the narrative unfolds, the confrontation between Vicky and Nadkarni evolves into a tense psychological battle. The film explores sensitive historical and political topics, including the Gandhi assassination and the Emergency, as Vicky aggressively questions his mentor’s views and beliefs.

While the day-two growth may offer slight relief to the makers, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether Aakhri Sawal can recover at the box office or continue its slow run in theatres.