Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Picks Up After Slow Opening, Earns ₹9.75 Crore

Mudassar Aziz’s latest comedy drama Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, witnessed a slight rise in collections on its second day (Saturday, May 16) at the box office after a modest opening.

The film, which released in theatres on Friday, managed to collect Rs 5.75 crore net in India on Saturday, according to Sacnilk. The numbers marked a decent jump from its first-day collection, which stood at around Rs 4 crore net. With this, the film’s total domestic collection has now reached Rs 9.75 crore net.

The worldwide gross collection of the comedy entertainer currently stands at Rs 13.70 crore. Despite the improvement on day two, the film is still struggling to match expectations considering its star cast, promotions and pre-release buzz generated by its trailer and songs.

Reports suggest the movie was made on an estimated budget of Rs 60-65 crore, though the makers have not officially confirmed the figure. Because of this, the opening numbers are being viewed as underwhelming by trade analysts.

The film reportedly registered around 16 per cent occupancy on Saturday across 6717 shows, compared to nearly 12 per cent occupancy from 6822 shows on its opening day. While the jump offers some relief to the makers, the film still has to prove itself over the rest of the weekend before weekday collections begin to slow down.

The performance has also drawn comparisons with the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The earlier film had reportedly opened with Rs 9.1 crore on day one itself and earned Rs 12.33 crore on its second day. It eventually wrapped up its theatrical run with a domestic net collection of Rs 84.56 crore.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh franchise traces its origins back to the 1978 classic led by Sanjeev Kumar.

Speaking about joining the franchise, Ayushmann had earlier told PTI that he was happy to become a part of the cinematic legacy. Known for films like Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actor has often described comedy as the “bread and butter” of Indian cinema.