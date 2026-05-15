Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Review: Ayushmann, Rakul, Wamiqa, Sara Starrer Is All About Marriage, Mayhem And A Zoo Of Misunderstandings

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Review |

Title: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Where: In theatres

Rating: **1/2

Marriage, as Hindi cinema often reminds us, is less a sacred institution and more a pressure cooker with a faulty whistle. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do gleefully turns up the flame, tossing one earnest husband, one suspicious wife, two women, a politician with feudal instincts, and a rogue animal or two into a cauldron of escalating absurdity.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film borrows the old-school grammar of Bollywood farce and updates it with modern chaos powered by rumours, half-truths, and poor decisions. At its centre is Prajapati Pandey, a well-meaning forest officer whose greatest wildlife challenge is not the leopard he must tranquilise, but the romantic and social jungle he stumbles into after agreeing to help Chanchal (Sara Ali Khan), an old college acquaintance, while ensuring Aparna, his wife’s dream project, remains intact.

The premise is deliciously silly. A small favour mutates into a labyrinth of lies, assumed infidelities, caste politics, identity confusion, and social scandal. Logic often exits the frame early, waving cheerfully from the rear-view mirror. Yet the film survives because it understands its own ridiculousness. It does not aspire to realism, only rhythm.

Where the screenplay falters is in its inability to edit its own enthusiasm. “I’m a virgin… I mean, leopard virgin…” is the first joke meant to tickle the funny bone, and thence the humour graph largely remains on an even keel. Comic situations are stretched past their shelf life, as though the film fears silence the way its protagonist fears honesty. A leaner cut would have sharpened the humour.

Actors’ Performance

Ayushmann Khurrana is comfortably back in familiar territory, playing the bewildered everyman trapped in circumstances that spiral faster than his explanations. He lends Prajapati a mix of innocence, panic, and comic elasticity that anchors the madness.

Wamiqa Gabbi is warm and persuasive as the wife whose trust is repeatedly tested by increasingly suspicious coincidences. She brings emotional steadiness to what would otherwise be a chaotic ecosystem.

Sara Ali Khan leans fully into the film’s heightened pitch, delivering a performance calibrated for maximum theatricality. It works in parts, though occasionally it feels louder than the script demands.

Rakul Preet Singh emerges as one of the film’s pleasant surprises, handling comedy with ease and injecting freshness into scenes that might otherwise collapse under their own confusion.

The supporting cast is particularly lively. Ayesha Raza, as the irrepressibly talkative aunt, nearly hijacks the film with her comic timing, while Vijay Raaz and Tigmanshu Dhulia contribute reliably entertaining turns.

Music and Aesthetics

The music serves its purpose without demanding immortality. The songs blend seamlessly into the narrative’s massy temperament, neither interrupting nor elevating it dramatically.

Visually, the film embraces colour, bustle, and small-town flamboyance. Prayagraj is presented with affectionate theatricality, while the production design supports the film’s larger-than-life comic temperament. Thankfully, even the animal sequences are handled with surprising visual competence.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, this film is not elegant cinema. It is a traffic jam of secrets, suspicions, and badly timed lies, noisy, unruly, but occasionally amusing.

