Pati Patni Aur Woh Do X Review: 'Total Timepaas', 'One-Time Weekend Watch': Ayushmann, Rakul, Wamiqa & Sara Starrer Gets Good Response From Netizens

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do X Review |

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sara Ali Khan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has hit the big screens. The trailer and the songs of the film had created a decent pre-release buzz, and the audience was looking forward to watching the movie. Many people have already watched Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Movie was total timepass in a good way 🤣 perfect weekend watch with family/friends. Also #Rakul was serving looks + performance both. That balance is rare honestly. #PatiPatniAurWohDo (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Rating: 3/5 ⭐⭐⭐ #AyushmannKhurrana returns to his signature quirky comedy zone in this loud, fast-paced love square! ✅ Hilarious situational humor & witty one-liners ✅ Excellent comic timing by Ayushmann & Wamiqa Gabbi one-time weekend watch with family!🍿#PatiPatniAurWohDo (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Watched #patipatniaurwohdo today, again @ayushmannk sir, har baar kaise kar lete ho yaar. I mean it's a complete entertainer movie with an even more entertaining cast of the movie. Best best best wishes to (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

So, clearly netizens are impressed with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and maybe the film is a decent entertainer. Also, a lot of netizens are praising Rakul Preet Singh's performance in the movie.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was released in 2019, had taken an opening of Rs. 9.10 crore. Well, for now, looking at the advance booking, it looks like Pati Patni Aur Woh Do won't be able to beat the first part.

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is expected to take an opening of Rs. 5-6 crore. However, if the footfalls get better during the day, the collection can be more as well.

So, let's wait and watch what response the film will get at the box office.