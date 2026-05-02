Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Trailer Fails To Impress; Netizens Say, 'Not A Single Laugh-Worthy Joke', 'WTF Is This Movie?'

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Trailer | YouTube

After the songs Roop Di Rani and Dil Waale Chor, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do launched the trailer of the film on Saturday at an event in Mumbai. Well, the songs had created a good buzz, and the audience was looking forward to the film's trailer. However, the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has failed to impress the netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "Not a single laugh-worthy joke. Conceptually stuck in a past era. Terrible stuff. Already a flop. The 3 ladies look nice tho (especially #WamiqaGabbi). #SaraAliKhan #RakulPreetSingh #PatiPatniAurWohDo (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "It's bad even we consider Ayushman's pre-covid standard. Maybe the most outdated film he did. He is not Varun or Kartick. Clearly a misfit (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Mudassar aziz, I'm sry but I can't keep doing this anymore. WTF is this movie and why is it pandering to the bihari audiences? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do trailer has got thumbs down from the people on X (Twitter). While the trailer has failed to impress, let's hope that the film turns out to be better.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Release Date

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was earlier slated to release on March 4, 2026, during the Holi weekend, but it was later postponed to May 15, 2026. For now, the movie is getting a solo release. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar.

The first instalment of the movie was also directed by Mudassar Aziz and it was a hit at the box office. So, let's wait and watch what will be the fate of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do at the box office.