Watch Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana Juggles Triple Trouble In Familiar Yet Chaotic Setup

The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, is out, and it leans heavily into nostalgia while attempting to expand the familiar chaos of the “pati-patni-aur-woh” trope. Positioned as a continuation of the so-called “Pativerse,” the film is set to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.

The teaser opens with a callback to Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978) starring Sanjeev Kumar, before transitioning into glimpses of the 2019 remake featuring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The message is clear: times may change, but certain patterns, particularly the behaviour of ‘patis’, remain consistent. This sets the tone for what follows.

At the centre of the new installment is Ayushmann Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey, who finds himself entangled in a complicated web of relationships. Unlike the earlier versions, the stakes are raised here, with the character juggling not one or two, but three women - played by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. The teaser offers quick flashes of his romantic moments with each of them, hinting at a narrative driven by misunderstandings and escalating confusion.

There’s also a brief but noticeable appearance by Vijay Raaz as a cop, which suggests an additional layer of conflict, though the teaser doesn’t delve deeply into his role. Director Mudassar Aziz appears to be sticking to his signature style of situational comedy, with the teaser focusing more on tone than plot.

While the concept isn’t particularly new, the teaser banks on its ensemble cast and heightened premise to keep things engaging. Whether the “triple trouble” angle adds freshness or simply amplifies familiar beats will depend on how the story unfolds beyond the teaser.

Backed by T-Series and BR Studios, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is scheduled for a theatrical release next month. For now, the teaser offers a glimpse into a chaotic setup that blends nostalgia with an attempt at scale, without revealing too much about what’s truly at stake.