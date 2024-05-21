Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan To Star In Karan Johar's Action-Comedy

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are all set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik. Taking to Instagram, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media handle with a caption that read, "AYUSHMANN - SARA ALI KHAN TO STAR IN DHARMA - SIKHYA'S ACTION-COMEDY. Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment reunite, this time for an action-comedy headlined by #AyushmannKhurrana and #SaraAliKhan. Written and directed by Aakash Kaushik, this is Dharma and Sikhya's third theatrical collaboration. Shooting has begun. Title will be announced soon."

As soon as the news was shared, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "So happy finally Sara x Ayushman." Another user commented, "Good news of the day. can't wait." However, this will be first time Ayushmann Khurrana will be working Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Khurrana was last seen in 'Dream Girl 2,' alongside Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee, a film that resonated well with audiences.

Apart from this, Sara will be seen in 'Metro...In Dino'. Sara is also receiving appreciation for her performance in 'Murder Mubarak'.

Sara's other latest release 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', is based on pre-Independence India and the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Mehta founded 'Congress Radio', which was instrumental during the Quit India movement in 1942. 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as nationalist and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia.