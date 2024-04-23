'Pura Bollywood Rent Pe Hai': Ayushmann Khurrana On Celebs Renting Designer Outfits & NOT Buying Them

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently said that most Bollywood celebrities do not buy designer outfits and they just rent them to be in the trend. In one of his latest interviews, the Vicky Donor actor opened up about the process of how Bollywood celebrities rent clothes from designers.

On the culture of renting clothes in Bollywood, Ayushmann told Mashable India, "Pura Bollywood rent pe hai. Aapko lagta hai hum kapde kharedte hai? (Entire Bollywood is on rent. Do you think we buy all our clothes?) We hire stylists, they source the clothes and then return them. Where will we take so many clothes."

The actor also said that he is not passionate about fashion and he prefers wearing simple clothes. On the contrary, he praised his actor-brother Aparshakti Khurana for his impeccable fashion.

"He loves fashion and he does it very well. In fact, in the initial years when I was doing anchoring, he used to style me. He used to get pocket money for that. Maine bola tu mujhe style karde, ghar ke paise ghar mein aa jayenge (I asked him to style me, and by doing that we thought the money will stay in the house)."

The actor also said that he likes actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's style and lauded him for taking Punjab to a global stage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Panday. The film, which released in 2023, had received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience. However, it was a box office success. Ayushmann has not announced his next project yet.