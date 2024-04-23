VIDEO: Ayushmann Khurrana Flaunts His Uber-Luxurious ₹1.50 Crore Car On Mumbai Streets

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana surprised his fans as he drove around his brand new luxury car in Mumbai on Monday. In a video that has now gone viral, the actor can be seen stepping out of a swanky new black car, and it sure did stand out from the rest.

In the video, Ayushmann was seen flaunting his new Toyota Vellfire, which is priced at a whopping Rs 1.50 crore in Mumbai. The actor looked ecstatic as the paparazzi swooned over his car and clicked its pictures and videos.

Ayushmann stepped out of his car and as he proceeded towards his shoot location, he stopped by and posed for the paps, and was seen flashing his brightest smile. He was at his casual best in a Rs 52,000 Loewe t-shirt and matching jeans, and channeled his inner nerd with black-rimmed glasses.

On the work front, Ayushmann is yet to officially announce his next film, however, a few days ago, he had promised at an event that he would be experimenting across different genres in 2024.

"My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I'm currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres," he had said.

If reports are to be believed, Ayushmann is set to essay the role of former Team India cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. However, the makers are yet to issue a confirmation on the same.