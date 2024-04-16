Ayushmann Khurrana Visits New Parliament Building, Shares Inside Photos

By: Sachin T | April 16, 2024

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana paid a visit to the New Parliament building in New Delhi on Tuesday morning

He shared a series of photos from his visit and gave netizens a glimpse of the architectural marvel that the new Parliament building is

Like every proud Indian, Ayushmann too posed with the tricolour during his visit to the Parliament

In his photos, he can be seen posing inside the structure as well, giving his fans a glimpse of the grandeur

He also shared photos of the paintings and artwork that adorn the walls of the new Parliament building in the national capital

"Honoured to visit the new Parliament building. Feeling proud witnessing this incredible architectural marvel that represents our shining democracy, our heritage & culture in all its glory," he captioned his post

Ayushmann was recently roped in by the Election Commission of India to urge youngsters to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Thanks For Reading!

Salman Khan House Firing: Mumbai Police Launches Investigation—In PICS
Find out More