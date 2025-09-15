 'Peeche Toh Dekho' Meme Star Ahmad Shah's Brother, Pakistani Child Artist Umer Shah, Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Peeche Toh Dekho' Meme Star Ahmad Shah's Brother, Pakistani Child Artist Umer Shah, Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

'Peeche Toh Dekho' Meme Star Ahmad Shah's Brother, Pakistani Child Artist Umer Shah, Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

Umer Shah, who frequently appeared on television alongside Ahmad, was a familiar face on shows like Jeeto Pakistan and ARY Digital's Ramazan transmission Shan-e-Ramazan. The duo, often seen in playful costumes, won the affection of audiences across Pakistan with their innocence and charm

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image

Ahmad Shah, the viral Pakistani child star who became an internet sensation with the "Peeche toh dekho (look behind you)" meme, shared a heartbreaking news on Monday (September 15). Taking to his official social media account, Ahmad announced the death of his younger brother, Umer Shah, whom he described as the "little shining star" of the family.

He also urged fans to remember Umer in their prayers.

Umer, who frequently appeared on television alongside Ahmad, was a familiar face on shows like Jeeto Pakistan and ARY Digital's Ramazan transmission Shan-e-Ramazan. The duo, often seen in playful costumes, won the affection of audiences across Pakistan with their innocence and charm.

Read Also
'Need Privacy, Requesting Prayers': Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch ATTACKED By Brown Bear While...
article-image

Announcing the tragic news, Ahmad wrote on Instagram, "Our little shining star has left us. Please remember my brother and family in your prayers." He also shared photos of his brother.

FPJ Shorts
Tanushree Dutta Reveals Refusing ₹1.65 Crore Offer To Join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss: 'Men & Women Sleeping On Same Bed, I'm Not So Cheap'
Tanushree Dutta Reveals Refusing ₹1.65 Crore Offer To Join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss: 'Men & Women Sleeping On Same Bed, I'm Not So Cheap'
MP CM Mohan Yadav Honours Engineers On Engineer's Day In Bhopal
MP CM Mohan Yadav Honours Engineers On Engineer's Day In Bhopal
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India

According to Dawn, television anchor Waseem Badami, who frequently hosted the Shah brothers on Shan-e-Ramazan, revealed that he had been in touch with doctors and confirmed that Umer passed away in the early hours of Monday due to cardiac arrest.

This marks the second major loss for the Shah family. In November 2023, Ahmad and Umer’s youngest sister, Ayesha, also passed away due to health complications.

Soon after Ahmad shared the news, condolences poured in from fans and industry colleagues.

Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa expressed his grief, saying he was "Speechless" that "Our Umer has left us." Reportedly, Jerjees Seja, CEO of ARY Digital, also mourned the loss, admitting he was "still in shock."

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Unbelievable. Don't even know what to say. May Allah give his family sabr."

Umer was quite active on social media and he used to share reels and videos to keep his fans and followers entertained.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Peeche Toh Dekho' Meme Star Ahmad Shah's Brother, Pakistani Child Artist Umer Shah, Dies Due To...

'Peeche Toh Dekho' Meme Star Ahmad Shah's Brother, Pakistani Child Artist Umer Shah, Dies Due To...

Tanushree Dutta Reveals Refusing ₹1.65 Crore Offer To Join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss: 'Men & Women...

Tanushree Dutta Reveals Refusing ₹1.65 Crore Offer To Join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss: 'Men & Women...

Huma Qureshi Engaged To Acting Coach Rachit Singh After Dating For Over A Year?

Huma Qureshi Engaged To Acting Coach Rachit Singh After Dating For Over A Year?

Akshay Kumar Calls Himself 'Proud Sidekick', Twinkle Khanna Compares Children To 'Air Stored In...

Akshay Kumar Calls Himself 'Proud Sidekick', Twinkle Khanna Compares Children To 'Air Stored In...

All Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots' Film Online

All Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots' Film Online