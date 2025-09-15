'Peeche Toh Dekho' Meme Star Ahmad Shah's Brother, Pakistani Child Artist Umer Shah, Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

Ahmad Shah, the viral Pakistani child star who became an internet sensation with the "Peeche toh dekho (look behind you)" meme, shared a heartbreaking news on Monday (September 15). Taking to his official social media account, Ahmad announced the death of his younger brother, Umer Shah, whom he described as the "little shining star" of the family.

He also urged fans to remember Umer in their prayers.

Umer, who frequently appeared on television alongside Ahmad, was a familiar face on shows like Jeeto Pakistan and ARY Digital's Ramazan transmission Shan-e-Ramazan. The duo, often seen in playful costumes, won the affection of audiences across Pakistan with their innocence and charm.

Announcing the tragic news, Ahmad wrote on Instagram, "Our little shining star has left us. Please remember my brother and family in your prayers." He also shared photos of his brother.

According to Dawn, television anchor Waseem Badami, who frequently hosted the Shah brothers on Shan-e-Ramazan, revealed that he had been in touch with doctors and confirmed that Umer passed away in the early hours of Monday due to cardiac arrest.

This marks the second major loss for the Shah family. In November 2023, Ahmad and Umer’s youngest sister, Ayesha, also passed away due to health complications.

Soon after Ahmad shared the news, condolences poured in from fans and industry colleagues.

Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa expressed his grief, saying he was "Speechless" that "Our Umer has left us." Reportedly, Jerjees Seja, CEO of ARY Digital, also mourned the loss, admitting he was "still in shock."

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Unbelievable. Don't even know what to say. May Allah give his family sabr."

Umer was quite active on social media and he used to share reels and videos to keep his fans and followers entertained.