Roop Di Rani From Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Out: Ayushmann, Wamiqa, Sara & Rakul Dance Their Heart Out In This Entertaining Recreated Song - Watch

Roop Di Rani From Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Out | YouTube

The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released a couple of days ago. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, and the teaser received mixed reviews from netizens. Now, the makers have released the first song of the film titled Roop Di Rani, and it is an entertaining track.

It is a recreated version of the track Kali Teri Choti Hai Paranda Tera Laal Ni, which was originally composed by Rajesh Roshan, and Anuradha Paudwal and Mangal Singh had sung it. The song was a part of the film Bahaar Aane Tak, which starred Rupa Ganguly and Sumit Sehgal in the lead roles.

Now, the recreated version of the track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and sung by Guru Randhawa and Heer. While most of the recreated versions fail to impress, Roop Di Rani is quite good, and after listening to it once, you will play the song repeatedly.

Also, the video of the track is wonderful. All four leads, Ayushmann, Wamiqa, Sara, and Rakul, have danced their hearts out in the song. Bosco Leslie Martis' choreography is amazing, and we won't be surprised if this song becomes a trend on Instagram reels.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Release Date

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is slated to release on May 15, 2026. The movie is going to get a solo release at the box office, so we can expect it to perform well. However, it also depends on how the trailer turns out to be.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a spiritual sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film was a hit at the box office. So, let's wait and watch what response part 2 will get.