Ranbir Kapoor Features In TIME 100 Most Influential List 2026; Ayushmann Khurrana Praises His Craft: 'He Embodies An India That Is Evolving'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has earned a place on the prestigious TIME 100 Most Influential People, becoming the only Indian actor to feature on the global list this year. He joined other Indian names such as Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who himself was part of the TIME 100 list in 2020, penned a special tribute for Ranbir, highlighting the actor’s impact on Indian cinema and his growing global appeal.

Khurrana praised Kapoor as an artist who reflects the changing cultural landscape of India. In his tribute, he wrote, "Ranbir isn't just a movie star - he's a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures," wrote Khurrana.

Opening up about Ranbir’s artistic approach and influence, Khurrana further added, "There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter. In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels - box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film."

"In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalises. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity. Globally, actors like Ranbir become important cultural bridges. He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity," Khurrana added.

The 2026 TIME 100 list also features several internationally acclaimed entertainers, including Blake Lively, Ben Stiller, Benicio del Toro, Zoe Saldaña, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Claire Danes, Keke Palmer, Sterling K Brown, Jonathan Groff, Wagner Moura and Nikki Glaser.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is currently gearing up for one of the most ambitious Indian film projects, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The magnum opus is reportedly being mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced.

Planned as a two-part cinematic spectacle, the first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide release ahead of Diwali in October 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.

Ranbir will also be seen in Love And War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.