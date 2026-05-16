Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Aakhri Sawal, Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Three New Releases Show Jump On Saturday?

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Aakhri Sawal, Karuppu Box Office Collection |

On Friday, two Hindi films, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Aakhri Sawal, were released, and the Tamil film Karuppu hit the big screens. While the Hindi movies took a low opening, the Suriya starrer took a good start at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Saturday's collection.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

According to Sacnilk, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, on its first day, collected Rs. 4 crore at the box office. Now, as per early estimates, we can expect the film to show a jump at the box office on Saturday.

The movie might collect around Rs. 5-6 crore on the second day, taking the total to Rs. 10 crore. However, if the footfalls are better in the evening and night shows, the collection can be more as well.

Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Aakhri Sawal took an opening of Rs. 40 lakh, which is very low. Now, as per early estimates, we cannot expect the film to show any growth in numbers on its second day. The movie might collect around Rs. 30-40 lakh, taking the two-day total to Rs. 80 lakh.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Karuppu took a good opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 15.50 crore net. The film has received mixed reviews from critics, but the word of mouth is quite good. So, as per early estimates, we can expect the film to show a jump at the box office and collect around Rs. 18-20 crore on Saturday.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, this film is not elegant cinema. It is a traffic jam of secrets, suspicions, and badly timed lies — noisy, unruly, but occasionally amusing."

Aakhri Sawal Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Aakhri Sawal 2 stars and wrote, "Adding to the lack of buzz and publicity, even the fans of Sanjay Dutt will be sorely disappointed as they will miss his trademark ‘Baba-isms’. As for our opinion about the film, watch it only if you want to. The rest is understood."