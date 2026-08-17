Video: Kangana Ranaut Performs Rudrabhishek At Home On Sawan Somvaar & Nag Panchami

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut observed the auspicious occasion of Sawan's third Monday and Nag Panchami with a special Rudrabhishek ceremony at her home on Monday (August 17).

The actress-politician shared pictures from the puja on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the intimate celebration. Kangana was dressed in a pastel green saree with delicate embroidery and took part in the rituals alongside a priest.

For the ceremony, a section of Kangana's living room was decorated as a sacred space. A colourful floral rangoli was made with marigold, rose and other flowers. At the centre of the setup was a shivling decorated with flower garlands, and traditional offerings.

Sharing visuals from the ceremony, Kangana wrote, "Sawan ke teesre Somvaar aur Nag panchami ki hardik shubhkamnaein. Aaj ghar pe rudrabhishek ka saubhagya mila, Har Har Mahadev."

Sawan ke teesre Somvaar aur Nag panchami ki hardik shubhkamnaein.

Aaj ghar pe rudrabhishek ka saubhagya mila, Har Har Mahadev 🔱 pic.twitter.com/GHjzwbLl18 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 17, 2026

In another Instagram story, she wrote, "Mahadev ki kripa sab pe bani rahe, Om Namah Shivay."

Kangana's Faith and Public Life

Kangana has frequently shared glimpses of her spiritual side with her followers. From visiting temples to observing religious festivals, the actress and politician has publicly participated in several traditional ceremonies over the years.

Why Sawan Monday and Nag Panchami Are Significant

The third Monday of Sawan holds special importance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Mondays during the holy month are observed with prayers, fasting and offerings dedicated to Shiva.

Nag Panchami, which is also celebrated during this period, is associated with the worship of snakes and serpent deities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film is currently streaming on Zee5.