'Shabana Azmi Types Log...': Kangana Ranaut Clarifies 'Gutter Chaap' Remark Wasn't About Entire Gen Z, Issues 'Open Challenge'- VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut Defends 'Gutter Chaap' Remark On Gen Z, Issues 'Open Challenge' To Critics | Instagram

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut once again took to social media to clarify her "gutter chaap" remark about Gen Z. Kangana issued an "open challenge", asking people to point out a specific quote where she referred to the entire Gen Z generation as "gutter chaap". In her clarification, Kangana also claimed that the protest at Jantar Mantar was attended by people across different age groups, including those she described as "Shabana Azmi types".

Referring to a previous story she had shared, Kangana said in her latest Instagram story, "To ye the Congress ke pravakta jinhone kaha ki maine pure desh ke jo yuva hain unko gutter chaap kaha hai." She further clarified, "Pure desh ke yuva? Agar aap sirf Gen Z ki baat karte hain to almost 30-35 Crore ke aas paas inki population hone wali hai."

Comparing the estimated Gen Z population with the number of people present at Jantar Mantar, Kangana argued that her remark was not directed at the entire youth population of the country. She said, "Jo Jantar Mantar hai waha par 10,000 log ikathe hue the jisme se aadhe se jyada log to Shabana Azmi types log the, aapne dekha har type ke age group ghoom rahe the." She pointed out that people from different age groups were present at the protest and, therefore, she questioned the description of it as a "Genz Z protest".

Kangana further said, "Agar ham yuvaon ki baat karein, Gen Z ki specifically baat karte hain to waha par lagbhag jo hain 2,000 Gen Z the. To kaise ye log isko Genz Z protest keh rahe hain?" The actress maintained that her remarks were specifically about the people who had gathered at Jantar Mantar and not about the entire Gen Z population of the country.

Kangana replied back to congress mp on her insta story of genz accusation #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/IkG91ovo1J — Kangana Updates (@KR_Insta2) August 13, 2026

Kangana then issued an open challenge to those who claimed she had insulted the entire generation. She said, "Main aapko open challenge deti hoon, koi aap mera aisa specific quote bataiye ki maine jisme puri generation ko include kiya ho." She concluded her video by saying, "Ye faltu ka agenda aap mere sath mat chalaiye."

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say?

Kangana Ranaut's "Generation Gutter" remark came while she was criticising young women who participated in the CJP-led student protests. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Here is a new generation of so called westernised Indian women. I call them Generation gutter." She went on to allege that some of them were "not good at studies" and criticised what she described as their lifestyle choices, including "drugs, drinks or endless body counts" and living off their parents' earnings. She further wrote, "Gentle reminder independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independently without accountability, you are just a distorted entity, gutter chaap."