'Pakistan Ke Prem Mein Yeh Mare Rehta Hai...': Kangana Ranaut Defends 'Lomdi' Remark Against Naseeruddin Shah - Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut Vs Naseeruddin Shah | Instagram

A couple of days ago, on her Instagram story, actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut called veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah a 'lomdi'. It, of course, grabbed everyone's attention, and the actress' post went viral. Now, while talking to ANI, Kangana reacted to it.

Initially, she spoke about how, during the Jantar Mantar protest, she and her other parliamentarians were scared due to the situation. Kangana further said, "The film industry's hypocrisy will not work. The industry shed some crocodile tears for Jantar Mantar, so they should shed the same tears for the children of Jharkhand, who too are in a dilemma."

#WATCH | Delhi: On calling veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah a ‘lomdi’ for his comment on student protests, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "This isn't a new issue; the film industry has always held this attitude. You witnessed the attack on Parliament. I have many parliamentarian… pic.twitter.com/fI1bK9bdaA — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

Further talking about Shah, she said, "I told him this because he made a dirty video in which he was giving threats. He should respect the dignity of democracy. He (PM Modi) is elected, and we should respect him according to the Constitution."

Kangana Questions Bollywood's Love For Pakistan

The Queen actress claimed that Bollywood people's love story with Pakistan is not ending. She said, "Whenever you see them, whether it's their films or their interviews, you wonder when this love story with Pakistan will end. They are always in love with Pakistan. I want to know why this love story isn't ending now, even after so many years since partition. When will this Bollywood love story with Pakistan end? They are answerable for this."

Kangana's statements have received mixed reactions from netizens. While some are supporting her, some are slamming the actress.

Kangana Ranaut On Naseeruddin Shah

After actor Piyush Mishra criticised Shah's 'dog' remark, Kangana wrote on her Insta story, "Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padosi desh ke liye hain. P.s In today's time, it's a compliment for humans to be called a dog because loyalty and cuteness is so rare. Rather be a dog than a lomdi like Nasiruddin."