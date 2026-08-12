'Meri Pehli Teej': Kangana Ranaut Grooves With Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Enjoys Swing Ride & Gets Her Hands Adorned With Mehndi

Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Her 'Pehli Teej' With Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta |

Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut shared a slew of pictures on social media, giving a glimpse of how her "pehli Teej" celebrations went. Kangana was seen celebrating the festival with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, "Meri pehli Teej ka tyohaar, Rekha didi ke ghar pe, sach mein ek badi bahen ka payaar aur dular bilkul ghar jaisa apnapan. Sabko teej ki anek shubhkamnaein."

Surrounded by a group of women who had gathered to celebrate Teej, Kangana was seen dancing alongside Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. The duo then enjoyed the festivities together as they sat on a swing. The pictures also captured Kangana grooving to the music and getting mehndi applied to her hands as she joined in the celebrations.

Kangana called Rekha Gupta her "badi behen" as she attended the Teej festivities. The actress also extended her wishes to women across the country, wishing them a Happy Teej.

Kangana embraced a vibrant traditional Teej look in a striking silk saree. She opted for a green saree with a rich orange-peach pallu, featuring delicate floral and nature-inspired motifs and a contrasting pink-toned border. She kept the overall look colourful and festive. For accessories, Kangana wore choker necklace with matching earrings and stacked bangles. A small red bindi added a classic finishing touch. She styled her hair neatly in a sleek, pulled-back updo, keeping the focus on her jewellery and saree. The actress completed her Teej look with traditional mehndi on her hands, perfectly complementing the festive aesthetic.

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines lately for both her political statements and acting career. As a BJP MP, she recently drew criticism over her remarks about Gen Z protesters. Kangana has also been in the news for her upcoming projects. She is set to reunite with R Madhavan for an upcoming psychological thriller, marking their return to the screen together after Tanu Weds Manu. Meanwhile, her recently released film Bharat Bhhagya Vidhata is also set to premiere on OTT.