Quote Of The Day By Kangana Ranaut: ‘What You Do And What You Are Is More Important Than Who You Marry’ |

Kangana Ranaut has built a reputation for speaking her mind, whether discussing relationships, feminism, rejection, personal choices or the pressures of being in the public eye. Over the years, her candid statements have often sparked conversations around independence, self-worth and embracing one’s identity. Here are a few of her quotes that offer food for thought.

“What you do and what you are is more important than who you marry.”

The quote puts the focus on individuality and personal achievements rather than defining a person through their relationship or marital status. It is a reminder that your identity, ambitions and character should stand independently of whom you choose to marry.

“Our society loves raw character; we love raw women. We don't love our mother because she is hot and sexy: we love our mother because she is our mother.”

Kangana points towards the difference between societal ideas of beauty and the deeper qualities that make someone loved and respected. The quote emphasises that authenticity, character and emotional bonds can hold greater value than conventional ideas of attractiveness.

“I think the rejection — if it's taken in the right spirit, it can make you a better person.”

Rejection can be difficult, but Kangana views it as an opportunity for growth rather than simply a setback. Learning from disappointment can help build resilience, encourage self-reflection and ultimately make a person stronger.

“I am not ashamed of anything, not my past, not my affairs, not my body and most definitely not my desire.”

This statement reflects her belief in owning every part of one’s journey without allowing social judgement to dictate self-worth. It celebrates self-acceptance and the confidence to embrace one’s past, choices and desires without shame.