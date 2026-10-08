Kangana Ranaut Honors Himachali Heritage in an Olive-Gold Velvet Kurta and Traditional Topi for Meeting with President Droupadi Murmu

By: Rutunjay D | October 08, 2026
Kangana Ranaut honored her roots by donning traditional Himachali attire for her meetings with President Droupadi Murmu in Manali.
The actor-politician chose an olive-gold crushed velvet kurta set, bringing local Himachali crafts and heritage to the front.
The star feature of the outfit was its vibrant yoke, adorned with bold embroidered geometric panels in pink, royal blue, green, and orange echoing traditional Kullu weaves.
She complemented the olive-gold velvet ensemble with a vibrant two-toned dupatta in rich shades of emerald green and royal blue.
Serving as the defining cultural element of her outfit, Kangana wore a traditional Himachali topi featuring a bright pink top, a green velvet band, and a golden brooch.
In Himachali tradition, the iconic topi stands as a powerful symbol of state pride and cultural identity.
Rounding out the cultural exchange during a courtesy meeting at Paridhi Grih, Kangana presented President Droupadi Murmu with an authentic, handcrafted Kullvi shawl.