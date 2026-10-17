Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Shrugs Off AI Stock Market Crash, Says Technology's Long-Term Growth Remains Strong

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Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has played down concerns surrounding the recent selloff in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, expressing confidence that the technology's long-term economic benefits will outweigh current investor uncertainty.

As per a report by Bloomberg, Huang said AI would transform industries and economies worldwide, maintaining that the technology remained in its early stages of development.

His comments followed a turbulent week for semiconductor manufacturers and companies involved in building AI infrastructure.

Investors have become increasingly concerned about whether the massive expenditure on AI development can be sustained amid elevated borrowing costs.

Semiconductor Stocks Extend Losing Streak

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index has declined for eight consecutive trading sessions, marking its longest losing streak since 2008.

Nvidia shares have also faced selling pressure, falling during seven of the previous eight sessions.

The downturn reflects growing questions about the financial returns companies can generate from their substantial AI investments.

CoreWeave, a cloud computing provider backed by Nvidia, has been particularly affected.

Its shares lost approximately 25% during the week, while its bonds traded at levels commonly associated with financial distress.

The developments have heightened concerns about companies heavily dependent on continued spending on AI infrastructure.

However, Huang maintained that short-term market fluctuations would not undermine the technology's underlying growth prospects.

Huang Confident About AI's Long-Term Potential

Nvidia plays a central role in the global expansion of AI infrastructure.

The company is a leading supplier of AI accelerators, specialised chips used to train and operate artificial intelligence models.

It has also expanded into related software, hardware and services.

Huang believes investments in these technologies will eventually generate returns capable of easing investor concerns.

He acknowledged that market developments could create uncertainty but argued that temporary news-driven volatility would not alter the industry's fundamentals.

According to Huang, AI has the potential to deliver significant improvements across businesses, industries and countries.

He encouraged investors to focus on the technology's underlying value rather than short-term share price movements.

Despite the recent decline in technology stocks, Huang remains convinced that the broader AI expansion will continue.

His outlook reflects confidence that growing adoption and future economic benefits will ultimately justify substantial investment in AI infrastructure.