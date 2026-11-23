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Bisleri International on Monday responded to food safety concerns raised by the country's regulatory authority, stating that independent laboratory testing had found bromate levels within permissible limits in a packaged drinking water sample from its Goa manufacturing facility.

"Following Bisleri's appeal..., FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting. The referral laboratory found bromate in the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample," the company said in a statement.

The company's clarification followed an announcement by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday declaring a Bisleri water sample unsafe for failing to comply with prescribed bromate standards.

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The food safety regulator also announced its intention to initiate legal proceedings against the bottled water manufacturer.

The company, however, said, "We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process."

According to a company statement, the matter concerns a batch manufactured approximately 14 months ago in September 2025 at the Goa facility, one of 143 manufacturing plants in Bisleri's network.

The company said FSSAI collected six samples from its Goa manufacturing premises on Sept 30, 2025.

Initial laboratory assessments showed that five samples complied with all applicable food safety standards. However, the remaining sample recorded a bromate concentration of 12 micrograms per litre, exceeding the permissible threshold of 10 micrograms per litre.

Bisleri subsequently appealed against the findings, following which the sample underwent further examination at a referral laboratory.

According to the company, the subsequent assessment found bromate concentrations within acceptable limits but separately identified concerns relating to polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Bisleri also commissioned independent testing at an FSSAI-approved laboratory, which, it said, confirmed compliance with the prescribed bromate threshold.

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Bisleri maintained that it had not received any further communication from the food safety regulator after submitting the independent laboratory findings.

The company said the absence of subsequent communication had led it to believe that the matter had been closed.

"To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI's website. Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri," the company said.

Despite FSSAI's announcement regarding proposed legal action, Bisleri stated that it had not received any notice from the regulatory authority.

The development represents a setback for one of India's most widely recognised packaged drinking water brands.