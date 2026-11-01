 Bombay HC Orders Removal Of Social Media Posts Alleging Bisleri Uses Filtered Drain And Toilet Water
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Bombay HC Orders Removal Of Social Media Posts Alleging Bisleri Uses Filtered Drain And Toilet Water

The Bombay High Court has ordered the removal of social media posts alleging that Bisleri uses filtered drain and toilet water to manufacture packaged drinking water. Calling the video prima facie disparaging, the court restrained further circulation of the allegations and extended the injunction to similar versions. The next hearing is on November 26.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 01, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
Bombay HC Orders Removal Of Social Media Posts Alleging Bisleri Uses Filtered Drain And Toilet Water
Court Calls Viral Video Against Bisleri Prima Facie Disparaging And Restrains Further Circulation Of The Allegations | File Photo

Mumbai, October 31, 2026: The Bombay High Court has directed the removal of social media posts alleging that Bisleri International makes its packaged drinking water using filtered drain and toilet water, calling the video “plainly malicious” and “prima facie disparaging and denigrating”.

Justice Arif Doctor passed the interim order on October 30 in a suit filed by Bisleri against Meta Platforms and others accused of circulating the video.

Bisleri Challenges Social Media Video

Bisleri told the court that the video falsely depicted an unrelated manufacturing facility and made baseless claims about the source of its bottled water. It said it holds a valid FSSAI licence until May 2028 and that its facilities undergo regular audits.

After viewing the video, the court observed that it created an impression that Bisleri was selling non-potable water to unsuspecting consumers.

Court Restrains Further Circulation

The court restrained the defendants from circulating the video or repeating the allegations.

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The court also extended the injunction to similar versions circulated through new accounts or URLs. The matter will be heard next on November 26.

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