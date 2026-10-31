IIT Bombay Student Suicide Case: Sahil Wakode's Parents Move Bombay HC; Seek CBI Probe, Allege Faculty Harassment

IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode's Parents Move Bombay High Court, Allege Harassment And Seek Independent Probe Into His Death | File Photo

Mumbai, October 31, 2026: The parents of 20-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode, who died by suicide in September, have approached the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into his death, alleging that he was humiliated and threatened by faculty members over an alleged examination malpractice incident.

In a petition, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode have sought an independent investigation by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police or Additional Commissioner of Police. They have alleged that the Mumbai Police Crime Branch investigation has failed to adequately examine the circumstances leading to their son’s death.

Examination Malpractice Allegations

According to the petition, filed through Advocate Hitendra Gandhi, Sahil was appearing for an examination on September 18 when he was allegedly caught with a mobile phone and removed from the examination hall at around 12.38 pm. He was taken to the Head of Department’s office and questioned for nearly an hour.

The parents claim that he was neither allowed to resume the examination nor given a fresh answer book, as required under IIT Bombay’s 2015 procedure for suspected academic malpractice cases. They further allege that he was forced to write an apology letter under threats of suspension or expulsion.

The petition contends that the invigilator had no authority to conduct an inquiry or impose punishment and that the matter should have been referred to the appropriate disciplinary committee after giving the student an opportunity to respond.

Alleged Caste-Related Remark

The parents have also alleged that Sahil had told them during a meeting on September 13 that Prof Doolla had made a caste-related remark and threatened to implicate him in a false case.

According to the petition, Sahil returned to his hostel room after the September 18 incident and died by suicide later that evening. The parents claim that no counsellor, wellness officer or mentor was called to support him following the examination incident.

Crime Branch Investigation Challenged

An FIR was registered at Powai police station on September 19 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

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The parents have sought preservation of CCTV footage, the apology letter, answer sheets and electronic records. They have also requested witness protection and monitoring of the investigation by a retired High Court judge.

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