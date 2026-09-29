'Will Continue Until Arrest Is Made': Sahil Wakode's Father Ravindra On Day 2 Of Hunger Strike At Mumbai's Azad Maidan

Sahil Wakode's Father Ravindra Wakode |

Mumbai: Ravindra Wakode, father of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, continued his hunger strike and sit-in protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, demanding justice for his son and action against those allegedly responsible for his death.

Speaking from the protest site, Ravindra said, "The hunger strike will continue until the arrest is made." He has maintained that he will continue his protest until his son gets justice and those responsible are punished.

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Sahil Wakode, 22, a second-year IIT Bombay student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18. His death came hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the alleged abetment to suicide case. Sahil's family has alleged that he faced caste discrimination at IIT Bombay and has demanded action against those named in the case.

Ravindra had on Sunday said he was prepared to face arrest if required, while asserting that his son should get justice through constitutional means. He had announced that he would begin his sit-in at Azad Maidan from Monday.

The family had earlier staged a hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Thursday and later announced that Ravindra and his wife, Sonali Wakode, would continue their protest at the venue from Monday.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay had constituted a 10-member committee to inquire into the circumstances surrounding Sahil's death. Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, a faculty member named in the police FIR alleging caste discrimination and abetment to suicide, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe.

IIT Bombay students held a candlelight march on Friday night and demanded the reconstitution of the inquiry committee. They alleged that some members of the existing panel had expressed support for Doolla. Students have also continued a peaceful sit-in on the campus at a protest site named "Justice Corner", where discussions on the case have been held since Saturday.

Students' unions from other premier institutes have also extended support to the Wakode family and called for a transparent investigation and action against those responsible for Sahil's death.

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