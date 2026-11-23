From Lord Ram’s Birthplace To Goddess Sita’s Homeland: PM Modi, Nepal’s Shah To Launch Saryu-Kamala Express Today; What’s Special About This Train? |

India and Nepal are set to strengthen their historic, cultural and religious ties with the launch of the Saryu-Kamala Express on Monday, November 23, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal's Shah are scheduled to launch the cross-border train service, which will connect two significant destinations associated with the Hindu epic Ramayana, Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur in Nepal.

The proposed train service will make travel between the two religious destinations more convenient for devotees, particularly those undertaking the Ramayana circuit. The initiative also highlights the longstanding cultural and spiritual connections between India and Nepal. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also participate in the flag-off event in Ayodhya.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What makes Saryu-Kamala Express special?

The Saryu-Kamala Express draws its name from two rivers associated with the regions. The Saryu River flows through Ayodhya, which is widely revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram. Meanwhile, the Kamala River is associated with the Mithila region of Nepal, which is closely connected with Goddess Sita. The train will pass through Manakpur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani and Jaynagar. It will run using modern 17-coach LHB rakes, including eight AC coaches, seven sleeper coaches, one luggage and disabled-access coach, and one power car.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Train to boost Ramayana circuit

The train's significance goes beyond transportation. It aims to strengthen religious tourism and provide devotees with better connectivity between two important centres of Ramayana heritage; overall, it will boost the Ramayana circuit. It will be available for regular service from November 28 and will cover the 604-km distance between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham in approximately 19 hours. Passengers will not have to change trains during the journey.

The weekly service will leave Ayodhya each Monday at 5.50 pm and arrive in Janakpur at 12.40 pm (Nepali time) on Tuesday. For its journey back, it will depart Janakpur at 1.10 pm each Saturday and reach Ayodhya at 8.10 am the following Sunday.

Ayodhya and Janakpur: Sacred Ramayana destinations

Ayodhya is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram and is one of the seven sacred cities in Hinduism. The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is among its most prominent religious attractions.

Janakpur is traditionally regarded as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, also known as Janaki. The city is home to the famous Janaki Temple and holds immense importance in Hindu mythology. It is also associated with the marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!