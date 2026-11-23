New Zealand fought hard to deny India a win in the first Test at Wellington on Monday, November 23. The hosts were 239/5 when both captains shook hands and decided to end the match, with 15 overs still left to play. The result has hurt India's chances of reaching the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India won the toss and put New Zealand in trouble early in the first innings. The hosts were reduced to 70/5 before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips helped them recover.

Nicholls scored an unbeaten 175, while Phillips made 118 to take New Zealand to 368. The Indian bowlers had a good start, but the pitch became easier for batting as the match went on.

India's record batting display

India replied with a huge total of 720/9 before declaring their innings. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored centuries, while Shubman Gill fell just two runs short of his hundred.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal also scored half-centuries. India's first seven partnerships all crossed the 50-run mark, setting a new world record in Test cricket.