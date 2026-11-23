Tilak Varma's post match comments have sparked backlash |

India A captain Tilak Varma has faced heavy criticism on social media following his team's 48-run defeat to Pakistan Shaheens in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. The left-handed batter's post-match comments about the lack of support from the other end did not go down well with several fans.

Tilak Varma's Comments After India A's Defeat

Tilak was India's highest scorer in the chase but struggled to maintain the required scoring rate. He scored a century off 149 balls, but his innings failed to take India A over the line. Speaking after the match, the captain expressed his disappointment over Shahbaz Ahmed's dismissal at a crucial stage.

"The way Abhishek started and, in between, the way Shahbaz put together a partnership with me, that was crucial. But unfortunately, when we wanted to accelerate, Shahbaz got out," Tilak said after the game.

"Otherwise, if he could have stayed for another two overs or something like that, then I could have finished the game," he added.

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Fans lash out at Tilak's comments

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Tilak's comments about Shahbaz's wicket quickly became a talking point among cricket fans. Several supporters felt that the India A captain was shifting the responsibility onto his teammates instead of acknowledging his own approach during the chase.

India A eventually fell 48 runs short against Pakistan Shaheens, suffering a disappointing defeat. While Tilak managed to reach three figures, his innings and subsequent comments have put him under the spotlight, with fans questioning both his batting approach and leadership.