India pacer Harshit Rana was involved in a heated exchange with Pakistan batter Shamyl Hussain during their U19 Asia Cup clash. After being taken for runs earlier in his spell, Rana was visibly upbeat when he finally got an opportunity to celebrate a wicket. The Indian pacer gave Hussain an expletive-filled send-off after taking a catch to end the batter's innings.

Harshit Rana's war of words with Pak batters

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Rana had a few things to say to Maaz Sadaqat during the fifth over after bowling a slower delivery outside off. The Indian pacer continued his verbal exchanges in the following over, targeting both Sadaqat and Hussain.

Rana and Hussain continued their verbal battle, with the India fast bowler clearly looking to get under the batter's skin even after the over was done.

The exchanges finally came to an end in the eighth over when Hussain attempted to attack Ayush Badoni. The Pakistan batter went for a big slog over midwicket but lost his shape as the ball turned and took a thick leading edge. Rana, stationed at short third, made no mistake and completed a straightforward catch to send Hussain back to the pavilion.

However, the Indian pacer was not done yet as he gave Hussain an animated, expletive-filled send-off after completing the catch. Rana appeared particularly excited after the dismissal, having been taken for runs earlier in his spell. The wicket gave him an opportunity to hit back at the Pakistan batter after their repeated exchanges on the field.