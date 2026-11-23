Tata Steel on Sunday announced two separate transactions with APL Apollo Tubes involving the transfer of its steel tubes and colour-coated businesses, with the combined value of the proposed deals estimated at ₹28,000 crore.

In regulatory filings with stock exchanges, Tata Steel disclosed that its board had approved the transfer of its tubes business and that the company had entered into a business transfer agreement (BTA) with APL Apollo Tubes.

Under the agreement, APL Apollo Tubes will acquire operations associated with the manufacturing, processing, marketing, sale and distribution of steel tubes and pipes.

The transaction covers Tata Steel's manufacturing facilities located in Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli and Sahibabad.

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The proposed transfer also encompasses products manufactured directly by Tata Steel and those produced through contractual manufacturing arrangements.

Additionally, certain cold rolling and surface-coated steel product facilities at Khopoli will form part of the transaction, alongside associated manufacturing infrastructure, plants and ancillary business operations.

Tata Steel will transfer the business as a going concern through a slump sale, with a lump sum consideration of up to ₹11,700 crore.

The tubes business transaction forms part of the broader arrangement between the two companies, which also includes the transfer of Tata Steel's colour-coated business.

According to disclosures made in connection with the transaction, APL Apollo Tubes reported a consolidated turnover of approximately ₹23,079 crore as of Mar 31, 2026.

Promoters collectively hold a 28.18% stake in the company.

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