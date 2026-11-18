Tata Steel Chief Executive Officer (CEO) TV Narendran on Wednesday raised concerns over the continued influx of Chinese steel into India, warning that cheaper imports could adversely affect domestic manufacturers investing heavily in capacity expansion.

As per a report by Reuters, Narendran said Indian steel producers were continuing discussions with the government on measures to protect the domestic industry.

He stressed that companies committing substantial capital to new manufacturing facilities should not face unfair competition from imported steel.

The remarks come amid concerns over China's significant share of India's finished steel imports.

Read Also India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Steel And Refrigerant Gas Imports

China accounted for nearly one-third of India's finished steel imports during the first half of the financial year, highlighting the competitive pressure facing domestic manufacturers.

Despite repeated requests from steel producers for stronger safeguards, the Steel Ministry is unlikely to recommend additional restrictions on inexpensive imports in the immediate future, Reuters reported in October.

Indian steelmakers have been seeking measures to protect their investments as they expand production capacity to meet future demand.

Narendran reiterated the importance of ensuring that domestic manufacturing investments remain commercially viable.

The industry's concerns come as Tata Steel prepares for a substantial expansion of its own production capabilities.

Tata Steel expects its annual steel production capacity to reach 40 million tonnes between 2033 and 2035.

The target builds on expansion plans scheduled to progress through the remainder of this decade.

Meanwhile, rising iron ore prices in India are adding pressure to the company's raw material costs.

Narendran said Tata Steel continues to source most of its imported coking coal from Australia, supplemented by smaller quantities from Indonesia.

However, the company does not intend to invest in overseas coking coal mines.

Separately, Narendran confirmed that Tata Steel has approached the Dutch government for financial assistance.

Discussions regarding the proposed support remain underway, with no final outcome announced.

The developments highlight the company's focus on domestic capacity expansion while managing raw material costs and international operations.