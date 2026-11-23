Devotee Gets Stuck Between Elephant Statue's Legs While Performing Ritual At Amarkantak Temple; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a devotee getting stuck between the legs of an elephant statue while performing a traditional ritual, reportedly at the Narmada Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak, surfaced on social media on Monday.

What began as an attempt to follow a local religious tradition turned into a struggle for the man, prompting several devotees present at the temple to come to his rescue. The video has since gone viral, although the exact date of the incident remains unknown.

భక్తితో వెళ్లి.. ఇరుక్కుపోయి తంటాలు! ఏనుగు విగ్రహం మధ్యలో ఇరుక్కున్న భక్తుడు! మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌ అమర్‌కంటక్‌లో విచిత్ర ఘటన మా నర్మదా ఆలయ ప్రాంగణంలో ఘటన విగ్రహం మధ్య నుంచి బయటకు రాలేక అవస్థలు! ఎలాగోలా బయటపడ్డ భక్తుడు https://t.co/2QlrWqAI9L — V6 News (@V6News) November 23, 2026

Devotee gets stuck while performing ritual

A black stone elephant statue and a horse statue are installed on the premises of the Narmada Temple in Amarkantak. The elephant statue is associated with a popular religious belief among devotees visiting the temple.

According to the local belief, those who successfully pass through the gap between the legs of the elephant statue without difficulty will have their wishes fulfilled. Some devotees also regard the ritual as a test of one's good and bad deeds.

In keeping with the tradition, the man attempted to crawl through the narrow opening beneath the elephant statue. However, he got stuck midway and struggled to free himself, drawing the attention of other devotees.

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Devotees come to man's rescue

The viral video shows several devotees gathering around the statue to help the man. While some raised religious slogans, others made repeated attempts to pull him out of the narrow space.

After considerable efforts, the devotees managed to free the man, bringing his ordeal to an end.

The incident, however, did not discourage other devotees from continuing with the religious practice. Despite witnessing the man's struggle, others came forward to pass through the same opening.

Meanwhile, the video has sparked a range of reactions on social media, with several users commenting on the incident and the traditional ritual associated with the elephant statue.