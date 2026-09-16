Seoni Viral Video: ‘5 Km Road Ban Gayi, 5 Km Chhod Di,’ Social Media Influencer Leela Sahu Sits On Dharna With Villagers Over Road Pending Since 2024 In MP's Seoni | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Social Media influencer Leela Sahu of Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, has once again raised her voice over a road construction demand. This time, she has joined villagers in a dharna protest, demanding the construction of a 10.50-km road from Khandi Khurd to Gajri. A video has surfaced on social media, where Sahu can be seen standing on the road with villagers and speaking about the pending road construction in Seoni.

Sahu said that the villagers have been raising their voice for the Khandi Khurd-Gajri road since 2024. She said around 5 km of the Seoni road project has been built, while the remaining 5 km is still pending.

“We are standing on the same road for which we have been raising our voice since 2024. Around 5 km of this road has been built, but the remaining 5 km has been left,” she said.

The road construction issue in Seoni has now led to a fresh protest by villagers, who are demanding that the complete 10.50-km Khandi Khurd to Gajri road be constructed.

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Sahu further claimed that the road has been constructed in the area that comes under a BJP constituency, while the part falling under a Congress constituency has not been completed.

She said that raising their voice over the issue has now become necessary. Sahu added that the protest will continue until the entire road is completed.

सीधी जिले की लीला साहू वापस लौटीं हैं,, इस बार खड्डी खुर्द से गजरी तक 10.50 किलोमीटर सड़क की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों के साथ धरने पर बैठ गईं हैं pic.twitter.com/XXp1vS1LG6 — Brajesh Rajput (@drbrajeshrajput) September 16, 2026

“Jab tak road puri banke taiyar nahi ho jaati, tab tak hum haar nahi maanenge” (Until the road is fully built and ready, we will not give up), she said.

The villagers are demanding that the complete 10.50-km stretch from Khandi Khurd to Gajri be constructed.