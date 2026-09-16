Owaisi Bhopal Rally: ‘Missile Chalegi, Chalti Rahegi...’ BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Hits Back At Asaduddin Owaisi, Clarifies He Was Referring To 'Qazi Camp In Islamabad', Not Bhopal | VIDEO

‘Missile Chalegi, Chalti Rahegi’ Rameshwar Sharma Hits Back At Owaisi Over Qazi Camp Remark In Bhopal | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Qazi Camp missile remark controversy in Bhopal has taken another turn after BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma responded to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The exchange began after Sharma made a Qazi Camp missile remark during a Matki Phod event in Bhopal. He later clarified that he was referring to Qazi Camp in Islamabad and not the Qazi Camp area in Bhopal. Owaisi later addressed the issue during a public meeting in Bhopal and challenged Rameshwar Sharma to announce the date and time if he planned to launch a missile.

Responding to Owaisi, the BJP MLA said, “Ek baat main batana chahta hoon, besharam ho to badtameezi chhod do, aur badtameezi hai to main bhi badtameezi se jawab dena chahta hoon — kya aap hijde ki santan ho?”

Sharma then referred to India’s military strength and said, “Hamare Bharat ki sena ne, vaigyanikon ne jo missile taiyar ki hai, woh missile tumhare abba ke ghar mein gira di hai.”

He further said, “Jo Sindoor ujda tha, uska jawab humne de diya. Missile chalegi aur missile chalti rahegi. Jahan-jahan aatankwad ke camp rahenge, wahan Bharat ki missile chalegi.”

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Responding to Owaisi, Sharma said that he would not accept what he described as attempts to divide society.

Sharma also hit back at Owaisi over his remarks about him and said, “We are sons of men.” He further said that the politics of “five wives and 25 children” would not work, referring to Owaisi’s remarks and the debate around family and religious issues.

What is the Controversy?

The controversy began after Sharma, during a Matki Phod event in Bhopal, spoke about launching a missile from Karond Square towards Qazi Camp. He later clarified that he was referring to a Qazi Camp in Islamabad and not Bhopal’s Qazi Camp.

Owaisi later raised the issue during his Bhopal rally against the Uniform Civil Code and directly challenged Sharma over the earlier statement.

With Sharma’s latest response, the exchange between the two leaders has added another round to the ongoing political controversy in Bhopal.