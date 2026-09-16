Bhopal UCC Rally: 'Agar Tum Mayi Ke Laal Ho...' AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Challenges BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Over ‘Qazi Camp Missile’ Remark | VIDEO

UCC Row: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Challenges Rameshwar Sharma Over ‘Qazi Camp Missile’ Remark During Bhopal UCC Rally | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit back at BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma over his controversial Qazi Camp missile remark, challenging him to share the date & time regarding when he would launch the missile, during a Bhopal rally against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Sharma had made the remark at a Matki Phod event, later saying he meant Qazi Camp in Islamabad. Owaisi also criticised the UCC and raised concerns over religious freedom and constitutional rights.

Owaisi challenges Rameshwar Sharma over missile remark

Speaking at a public meeting at the Central Library Ground in Bhopal, Asaduddin Owaisi directly addressed BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma over his earlier statement about firing a missile from Karond Square towards Qazi Camp.

Owaisi said, “Rameshwar Sharma, if you are really brave, tell me when you will launch the missile. I am ready to die, but I will not bow my head before people like you.”

The AIMIM chief also referred to the history of Qazi Camp and mentioned soldiers and freedom fighters associated with the area. He questioned Sharma's remarks and said the history of the locality should be known before making such statements.

Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab Ne BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Ke Bayan Par Zabardast Jawab Diya. Owaisi Sahab Ne BJP MLA Ko Open Challenge Dete Hue Kaha, “Missile Phenko, Main Akela Tayyar Hoon.”



Owaisi Sahab Ke Is Bayan Ke Baad Siyasi Mahaul Garma Gaya.



Madhya Pradesh Ke Bhopal Mein… pic.twitter.com/1ELdTj4sKS — Asad AJ News Hyderabad (@ajnewshyd) September 15, 2026

What did Rameshwar Sharma say about Qazi Camp?

The controversy began earlier this month when BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma made the Qazi Camp missile remark during a Matki Phod competition at Bhagat Singh Square in Karond, Bhopal.

While speaking about India's military strength and surgical strikes, Sharma said that a missile should be launched from Karond Square and dropped on Qazi Camp. A video of the statement later circulated on social media, triggering a political controversy.

Sharma subsequently clarified that he was not referring to Bhopal's Qazi Camp, but to a place he identified as Qazi Camp in Islamabad, while explaining his remarks in the context of India's military strength and action against terrorism.

The clarification, however, did not end the controversy, with Congress leaders questioning the reference to a Qazi Camp in Islamabad.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "In Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam, the UCC law enacted by the BJP was created solely to target Indian Muslims. This UCC law was not created for equality. It was created so that laws such as the Hindu… pic.twitter.com/HVpXEa62xb — IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2026

Owaisi attacks BJP over UCC

The Rameshwar Sharma missile remark came up during Owaisi's broader address against the Uniform Civil Code in Madhya Pradesh.

Owaisi criticised the proposed UCC and alleged that it could affect religious freedom. He referred to constitutional provisions, including Articles 14, 25, 26 and 29, while arguing against the law. He also urged political parties allied with the BJP at the national level to clarify their position on the UCC.

The UCC has emerged as a major political issue in Madhya Pradesh, with the proposed legislation becoming a key point of debate between the BJP and its opponents.

Owaisi's remarks on marriage and UCC

During the Bhopal UCC rally, Owaisi also took a dig at BJP leaders while discussing the issue of marriage and the debate around the UCC.

Referring to the issue of multiple marriages, he said, “And whose wife has run away? Where is that wife? Bring her here.”

The comments came as Owaisi continued his criticism of the BJP and the proposed Uniform Civil Code, making the Bhopal rally a platform for both his opposition to the UCC and his response to the Qazi Camp missile controversy.

The exchange between Asaduddin Owaisi and Rameshwar Sharma has added another political flashpoint to the ongoing debate over the UCC in Madhya Pradesh.