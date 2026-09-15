‘UCC Targets Muslims, ’ Asaduddin Owaisi Says Law Violates Religious Freedom In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the help of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the governments are trying to finish Muslims' religious freedom, said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, while talking to media here on Tuesday.

Owaisi said that the UCC was against the Constitution of India and the fundamental right to freedom of religion.

“This is against Articles 25 (the fundamental right to freedom of religion), 26 (Freedom to manage religious affairs), 14 (Equality before law) and 29 (safeguards the cultural and educational rights of minorities) of Constitution of India. You cannot end freedom of religion and implement a law like this,” Owaisi said.

He said that when the UCC was brought in Madhya Pradesh state Assembly, the chief minister was raising a particular slogan and the UCC has been brought for the same cause.

“The UCC has brought targeting 18 crore Muslims of the Country. In MP, tribals are more and they have been excluded from UCC. Muslims are just 8-9 per cent and they are brought under UCC. Muslims are forced to adopt Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Indian Divorce Act,” he said.

Talking about the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he said, “I want to have alliance in the election.

We do not have the BJP government for the third time”. He alleged that madarsa, mosques, burial grounds, mazars were intentionally destroyed where ever BJP was in power.