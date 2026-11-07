Bhopal Junction Viral Video: Man Struggles To Hold Child While Boarding Jam-Packed Train Amid Heavy Diwali Rush; Netizens Question Railway Minister Over Safety

Bhopal Junction Viral Video: Father Struggles To Hold Child Amid Heavy Diwali Train Rush, Netizens Demand Safety |

Bhopal Junction News: Diwali is one of India's biggest festivals, prompting thousands of people to travel to their hometowns to celebrate with their families. However, the journey home is not always easy. Overcrowded trains and railway stations often turn festive travel into a distressing experience for passengers. A similar incident has come to light amid the Diwali train rush 2026, raising serious concerns about Indian railways passenger safety and railway arrangements.

Social media is flooded with videos showing heavy crowds at railway stations across the country. Bhopal is no exception, as Bhopal railway station overcrowding has become a concern during the festive rush.

Diwali Travel Chaos: Bhopal Railway Station Overcrowding

A heartbreaking Bhopal train viral video is circulating on social media, showing a father struggling to hold his toddler while boarding an overcrowded train at Bhopal Junction.

In the video, the man can be seen standing near the train's entrance, surrounded by a huge crowd. While carrying luggage and trying to make space to board the train, he struggles to hold his toddler safely. He is seen holding just one hand of the child with one hand while attempting to manage the luggage and get inside the crowded train.

The video has triggered reactions from social media users, who have raised concerns over train overcrowding during Diwali and the safety of passengers, particularly children and elderly people.

Netizens Question Railway Minister

Several social media users have tagged the Railway Minister and demanded better arrangements at railway stations during the festive season. The viral post has also raised questions about Indian Railways passenger safety and crowd management during Diwali.

Users also questioned why railway authorities cannot begin preparations months in advance, as festival dates are known well ahead of time.