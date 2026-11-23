A group of architects had in February raised concerns over proposed underground development at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, warning of long-term damage to one of Mumbai’s last major open spaces. | File Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has reportedly decided to scrap all underground construction below the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the face of criticism from architects and urban planners.

The civic body’s decision means that a proposed Rs 702.4-crore underground pedestrian link between the Science Centre metro station and the Worli promenade will also have to be revisited, The Times of India reported.

The proposal



In December 2025, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced plans to develop the site below the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on the lines of New York’s Central Park. The proposal had envisaged gardens, convention halls, entertainment facilities, and an underground sports complex hosting both international and traditional Indian sports, along with parking for 5,000 vehicles.

While the BMC will go ahead with its plan to construct overground landscaped gardens and recreational spaces, the proposals for underground Olympic-level sports facilities and the parking facility have been dropped.

Under a revised plan, civic chief Ashwini Bhide has directed officials to keep development at the site to a “simple, green park”, the Hindustan Times reported.

Here’s a look at why the BMC buried its plan for underground development at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse:

Flooding Concerns

In February, over 100 members of the Mumbai Architects Collective had objected to the proposal, warning that underground construction could permanently damage one of Mumbai’s last open spaces.

The collective had written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the then Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, demanding transparency on development rights, lease terms, FSI grants, and financial agreements concerning the Mahalaxmi Racecourse land held by the BMC and the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC).

Members of the collective had argued that extensive excavation below the Mahalaxmi Racecourse could exacerbate the city’s flooding concerns. They had highlighted the capacity of the racecourse area to function as a natural holding area for rainwater.

The BMC had taken note of these concerns while scrapping its proposal at the site. “The racecourse is a low-lying area that acts as a holding pond and a flood barrier. If a parking lot is constructed underground, groundwater recharge could be affected,” the Hindustan Times had quoted Mantayya Swami, chief engineer with the BMC’s Coastal Road Department, as saying.

Financial Transparency



The Mumbai Architects Collective, in a second letter written in February this year, had also reportedly referred to statements that indicated that the subway would cost about Rs 500 crore.

Read Also Mumbai Architects Collective Demands Transparency On Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment

They had said that there was no final cost estimate for the three underground parking levels that had been planned below the racecourse. The architects had questioned how tenders could have been issued without clarity on what the construction would cost.