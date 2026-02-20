Mumbai Architects Collective Demands Transparency On Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment

Mahalaxmi Racecourse | File

Nearly 102 members of the Mumbai Architects Collective, MAC, have demanded full disclosure of development rights, lease terms, FSI grants and financial deals tied to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse land held by the BMC and the Royal Western India Turf Club, RWITC. In an appeal to the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, they warned that underground construction could permanently damage one of Mumbai’s last open space.

The MAC’s demand follows Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s December 2025 announcement that the racecourse would be developed on the lines of Central Park, with gardens, convention halls, entertainment facilities and an underground sports complex. The proposed complex would host international level sporting facilities as well as traditional Indian sports, and include parking for 5,000 vehicles. Of the total area, 125 acres would come from the racecourse, while 170 acres would be drawn from land reclaimed for the Coastal Road.

The MAC slammed the plan, warning that the proposed underground pedestrian corridors would fatten FSI, boosting buildable area for properties within 500 metres of metro stations. While not opposed to redeveloping the racecourse or improving public access, it said the current proposal “far exceeds access — and its full implications have been hidden from the public.”

It called underground parking and sports facilities capital intensive that would permanently wreck the site’s natural drainage, “infrastructure that is neither necessary nor environmentally responsible.” The MAC also called out the BMC for handing the Coastal Road to a private corporation citing lack of Rs. 400 crore for upkeep, while plunging public money into an underground parking lot at the racecourse.

The MAC has also demanded a city policy banning underground parking beneath green spaces, allowing them only under existing buildings or roads. It urged Gagrani to ensure that all open spaces remain open, publicly accessible, and under public control forever.

In July 2024, the BMC and the RWITC signed an agreement handing over the racecourse grounds to the civic authorities. The signing took place in the presence of Shinde. Out of the total 211 acres, 120 acres are now under the BMC’s possession, while the remaining 91 acres have been leased back to RWITC. The lease period spans from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2053.

