Mumbai Architects Collective Opposes Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment, Flags Risks Of Underground Construction

Mumbai, Feb 20: The Mumbai Architects Collective (MAC) has objected to the proposed development of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, warning that underground construction could permanently damage one of Mumbai’s last open spaces.

Civic officials, however, said the process has been transparent and confirmed that a tender has been floated for part of a pedestrian subway linking Acharya Atre Chowk Metro Station to the Racecourse and the Coastal Road parking hub at Haji Ali.

Architects seek transparency on redevelopment

On Thursday, around 102 members of the MAC wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani demanding full transparency on development rights, lease terms, FSI grants, and financial agreements concerning the Mahalaxmi Racecourse land held by the BMC and the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC).

This follows Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s December 2025 announcement to redevelop the site like Central Park, with gardens, convention halls, entertainment facilities, and an underground sports complex hosting both international and traditional Indian sports, along with parking for 5,000 vehicles. Of the total area, 125 acres would come from the racecourse and 170 acres from Coastal Road reclamation.

However, a senior civic official emphasised that objections to projects are common, stating, “This plan, submitted by one of their leading architects, is now being implemented. We have been transparent from the start, and all plans were disclosed. One section of the pedestrian subway — linking Acharya Atre Chowk Metro Station to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Coastal Road parking hub at Haji Ali — has already been approved and tenders floated. The work will be executed by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), given their expertise in metro projects.”

Political reactions to racecourse plan

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, in a social media post, welcomed architects opposing the concretisation of Mahalaxmi Racecourse, saying it is already open to all and needs only landscaping and rainwater improvements, not underground facilities or parking.

In contrast, Shiv Sena (Shinde) MP Milind Deora defended the plan, highlighting a 300-acre green zone combining racecourse and Coastal Road land, with botanical and topiary gardens, a city forest, and open access for all, calling it a legacy for the city’s future and citizens’ well-being.

MAC flags environmental and policy concerns

The members of MAC include architects, designers, and urban planners such as Alan Abraham, Hussain Indorewala, P.K. Das, Nitin Killawala, Rahul Kadri, and Vikas Dilawari.

MAC, in their letter, slammed the Mahalaxmi Racecourse redevelopment, warning that underground corridors would inflate FSI near metro stations. While backing improved public access, it called the plan excessive, hiding its full impact, and criticised underground parking and sports facilities as costly and environmentally harmful.

The group also condemned the BMC for leasing the Coastal Road to a private firm while using public funds for racecourse parking. The collective demanded a city policy banning underground parking beneath green spaces, allowing it only under existing buildings or roads, and urged Gagrani to ensure all open spaces remain publicly accessible and under public control forever.

