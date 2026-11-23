A three-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her neighbour, a woman suspected of having an inclination towards occult practices, in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The accused, identified as Sonam, was arrested after the child's body was found inside her locked room, around 40 metres from the victim's house.

According to the police, the incident came to light on November 21, when a missing child complaint was received through Dial 112 from Avanti Nagar Bhud locality under Kotwali Nagar police station.

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Police discover body during search

Following the complaint, several police teams, along with the SWAT and surveillance units, were deployed to trace the girl. After examining CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, police suspected that the child had not gone far. During searches of nearby houses, they found Sonam's room locked. After she failed to open it for a considerable time, police broke the lock and discovered the girl's body inside.

Accused allegedly confesses during interrogation

During interrogation, Sonam allegedly confessed to luring the child into her room and smothering her to death. Police said she fled after noticing the search operation, locking the room with the intention of returning at night to dispose of the body.

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Police reveal accused's family circumstances

According to the police, Sonam had been distressed after being separated from her daughter, who was sent to live with her father in Delhi following an earlier incident in which she allegedly threw the child from a terrace.

Police said Sonam was also inclined towards tantra-mantra practices, although she had no substantial knowledge of them. The child's body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination.

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