CCTV Footage: Indore Double Murder: Adopted Son Kills Father And Sister Over Rs 50 Lakh Property Dispute, Flees By Flight | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After allegedly killing his father and sister over a property dispute, prime suspect Harsh Yadav fled Indore by flight to another state, leaving behind a trail of evidence that has become part of the police investigation. He had also allegedly booked train tickets in advance to flee after the murders.

In a planned sequence, he allegedly first had his father brought to his rented flat in Gandhi Nagar through a minor accomplice posing as a passenger, killed him and dumped his body in a drain near Hatod. Hours later, he reached his sister's flat in the same auto-rickshaw and allegedly murdered her before escaping on her scooter.

Aerodrome Police Station in-charge Manoj Sendhav said police had detained the minor accomplice, while Harsh remained at large. The investigation revealed that the dispute allegedly involved around Rs 50 lakh in property and money. Police teams have been dispatched to trace Harsh, he added.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On double murder case of father and daughter, Additional DCP, Rajesh Dandotiya says, "This is regarding yesterday, the 20th. At 4:00 PM in the evening, Aerodrome Police received information that a young woman's body was lying in suspicious circumstances in Kalani Nagar. Looking through the window, it was locked from the outside. Upon this, the Aerodrome Police reached the spot and broke open the gate. After breaking it open, a young woman was found lying there, who was identified as Akshata Yadav, aged around 20 to 22 years. Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of murder by strangulation...'' — IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2026

Minor Posed As Passenger To Bring Father To Rented Flat

According to the police investigation, Harsh and his father, Raju Yadav (50), both worked as auto-rickshaw drivers. Harsh allegedly instructed his minor accomplice, who was not known to Raju, to pose as a passenger and bring him to his rented flat in Gandhi Nagar.

The minor allegedly hired Raju's auto near Bada Ganpati and brought him to the flat, where Harsh was already waiting. Between 7 pm and 8 pm, Harsh allegedly stabbed his father to death during an argument over money and property. He kept the body inside the flat overnight.

Around 5 am the next morning, Harsh allegedly wrapped the body in a sack, transported it in his father's auto-rickshaw and dumped it in a drain near Hatod.

HARSH WAS ADOPTED

The victims' relative, Devendra Yadav, said Raju had adopted Harsh around 28 years ago after another family facing financial difficulties approached him. Raju belonged to a financially well-off family and was a former wrestler.

According to Devendra, Raju purchased a house in Ashok Nagar for around Rs 50 lakh after receiving his ancestral share in Tamboli Bakkhal. Following repeated disputes, he sold the house and gave approximately Rs 25 lakh to his daughter, Harshita, while keeping the remaining amount himself. He also kept documents related to other properties.

Harsh allegedly continued demanding money and property papers, but his father and sister refused. This reportedly led to frequent arguments within the family.

Sister Mistook Brother For Father After Seeing Auto

After disposing of his father's body, Harsh allegedly drove the same auto-rickshaw to his sister Harshita Yadav's (22) flat in Kalan Nagar, accompanied by the minor. Harshita reportedly saw the auto outside and assumed her father had arrived. She therefore opened the door.

Harsh allegedly punched her on the head before strangling her with a dupatta when she refused to hand over money and property documents. After the murder, Harsh parked the auto outside, took some cash and fled on Harshita's scooter, which she had purchased during Diwali.

He allegedly told the minor accomplice to return home before making his escape.

Indore Double M*rder Case: CCTV Footage Captures Accused Arriving At Harshita’s Flat, Ringing Doorbell and Entering Moments Before Her Screams Are Heard #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #IndoreNews https://t.co/LunhYVkrn6 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 22, 2026

CCTV Footage Captures Entry Into Flat, Followed By Screams

CCTV footage from outside Harshita's flat has surfaced on social media. It reportedly shows a man approaching the entrance on foot around 6.15 am on Thursday, followed by another person arriving in an auto-rickshaw.

The suspects allegedly rang the doorbell repeatedly and waited outside. As soon as the door opened, one of them entered the flat. Harshita's screams could then be heard, following which the second person also entered.

Police are examining the footage and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and trace Harsh's whereabouts and movements following the incident.