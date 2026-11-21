Indore Double Murder Case: Sister Strangled, Father's Body Found In Sack With Severed Hand; Main Accused On The Run, Minor Detained | File Pic

Indore Father Daughter Murder: A suspected property dispute has led to a double murder in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, sending shockwaves across the city. A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his father and sister with the help of his accomplices. The main accused is absconding, while the police have detained a minor accomplice in connection with the case.

The victims were identified as 50-year-old Raju Yadav and his 22-year-old daughter, Harshita Yadav. While Harshita was found strangled inside her flat in Kalani Nagar, Raju's body was recovered from a sack in Jambudi Hapsi with one hand severed.

Man Kills Father And Sister In Indore, Body Recovered From Jambudi Hapsi

The suspect, identified as Harsh Yadav, allegedly killed his sister, Harshita Yadav, and father, Raju Yadav. Harshita's body was discovered in the bedroom of her locked house under the Aerodrome police station limits on Thursday evening.

Harshita had been living with her father in a rented house for nearly a year. Her mother had died earlier, while her brother lived separately.

Around 7 pm, residents noticed that the house was locked and informed the land-lord. Police reached the spot and found Harshita's body in the bedroom. Preliminary examination suggested that she had been strangled with a dupatta. Police recovered Raju's body from a sack in Jambudi Hapsi, under the Hatod police station limits, around 11.30 pm on Friday. The body appeared to be around 36 hours old, and one of his hands had been severed.

Property Dispute Suspected Behind Kalani Nagar Murder Case

Police suspect that Harsh and his accomplices killed Raju before dumping his body at the location.

During the Indore double murder investigation, police identified Harsh as the prime suspect in the killings. A 17-year-old boy has been detained in connection with the ease and is being questioned.

Police suspect a property dispute was behind the killings. Teams are searching for Harsh and his alleged accomplices. Further investigation is underway.

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