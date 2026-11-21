Bhopal Custodial Death: Family Carries 21-Year-Old Undertrial's Body Towards CM House, Blocks Road Demanding Justice | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The family of 21-year-old undertrial Harshit Rajput, who died during treatment at Hamidia Hospital on Thursday night, staged a protest on Friday by carrying his body on a stretcher towards the CM House instead of transporting it in an ambulance after the postmortem.

Karni Sena activists joined the family in demanding action against those responsible for his death.

The protesters blocked the road around 400 metres from CM House, raising slogans against the jail administration and police. They also demanded the death penalty for those they held responsible for Harshit's death.

Harshit died during treatment at Hamidia Hospital on Thursday night. He had been lodged in Bhopal Central Jail for the past three months. His family alleged that they had approached the court four times seeking medical treatment for him, but their applications were not heard.

His brother Mohit Rajput also questioned the manner in which the body was handed over. He alleged that the family waited at the hospital since morning and received the body around 6 pm after the postmortem, without an ambulance being provided.

The family also questioned why Harshit's legs had been shackled while he was on a ventilator at the hospital. They accused Shahpura police and jail authorities of negligence, claiming that Harshit had no previous criminal record and had been falsely implicated in a case.

Police officials deployed personnel from seven police stations to control the situation. Traffic between Polytechnic Square and New Market remained disrupted for around 45 minutes.

Karni Sena member Surendra Singh Chauhan announced a road blockade outside Bagsewania police station at 11 am on Sunday, demanding justice for Harshit.

Judicial inquiry initiated

Jail superintendent Manvendra Singh Parihar said Harshit was suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea and was being treated by jail doctors. He said the court was informed about his illness. As Harshit died in judicial custody, it is being treated as a custodial death and a judicial inquiry has begun.

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