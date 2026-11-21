Indore To Get Yellow Fever Vaccination Centre At MY Hospital From November 27, No More Trips To AIIMS Bhopal | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major relief for people planning to travel abroad, Indore will finally get a yellow fever vaccination centre at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) from Nov 27. The facility will benefit residents of Indore and neighbouring districts who currently have to travel to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal for vaccination.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College has received the Central Government's approval to establish the centre after completing the required formalities and meeting prescribed standards.

The process began two years ago, in October, when the Regional Director of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare inspected MGM Medical College and MYH to assess their readiness.

The hospital was found suitable, following which the director submitted a report to the Deputy Director General, Central International Health Division.

Before the COVID pandemic, Government Hukumchand Hospital in Indore offered yellow fever vaccination. However, the service was discontinued during the pandemic and was not subsequently restored. Since then, AIIMS Bhopal has remained the only centre providing the vaccine in Madhya Pradesh.

Last year, a vaccine shortage at AIIMS Bhopal lasting approximately two to three months created difficulties for international travellers across the state. Those requiring urgent vaccination had to travel to Delhi or Mumbai.

According to available figures, around 200 to 250 people receive yellow fever vaccination at AIIMS Bhopal every month, including residents of the Indore division.

Yellow fever prevalent in Africa, South America

Doctors say yellow fever is a viral disease that can cause fever, headache and, in severe cases, bleeding from the nose, ears, mouth and gastrointestinal tract. It can also affect the liver and kidneys.

Vaccination is mandatory for travellers entering certain countries, particularly those travelling to or from yellow fever-risk areas in Africa and South America. More than 40 countries fall within these regions.

The requirement applies to travellers aged nine months and above, subject to the applicable travel and entry regulations.

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