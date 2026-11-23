2002 Godhra Train Burning Case: Supreme Court Grants Medical Bail To Convict Irfan Siraj Pado After Nearly 18 Years In Jail |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the sentence and granted medical bail to a convict in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, who has remained incarcerated for nearly 18 years while serving a life sentence.

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A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale granted relief to Irfan Siraj Pado, considering his medical condition.

The Gujarat government also acknowledged his cardiovascular condition during the hearing.

The convict had approached the apex court seeking suspension of his sentence and release on bail during the pendency of his criminal appeal against conviction.

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The appeal, pending before the Supreme Court since 2018, arises out of the February 2002 Godhra train burning incident, in which 59 people were killed after a coach of the Sabarmati Express was set on fire, triggering communal riots across Gujarat.

In March 2011, a trial court convicted 31 people in the case, sentencing 11 of them to death and 20 others to life imprisonment, while acquitting 63 accused.

In October 2017, the Gujarat High Court upheld the conviction of all 31 accused but commuted the death sentences of the 11 convicts to life imprisonment.

The convicts subsequently filed criminal appeals challenging their conviction, while the Gujarat government also approached the Supreme Court challenging the commutation of the death sentences to life imprisonment.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted bail to eight convicts in April 2023 while rejecting the pleas of four others.

In August 2023, the apex court had dismissed the bail applications of three other convicts, observing that the trial court had attributed specific roles to them, including stone pelting and robbery of gold ornaments.

The top court had clarified that rejection of their applications for release would not prejudice the merits of their pending criminal appeals.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)